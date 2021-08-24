Nizamuddin Markaz: HC directs police to hand over keys of residential portion

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the city police to handover the keys of the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz to its occupants after it was locked by the authorities in the wake of an FIR in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation there last year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing a plea by the mother of Jamaat leader Maulana Saad, directed that the keys be

handed over to her within two days and clarified that for now, the occupants cannot enter any non-residential portion of the property.

The court issued notice on the plea challenging a trial court order denying access to the petitioner, a senior citizen, to her residence and sought

a status report from police on the existence of any order on the locking of the residential premises.

In the meantime, let the keys of the residential premises be provided within two days from today.

The petitioner is directed not to enter any other portion of the markaz premises till further orders, the judge said.

Admittedly there is no order of sealing or seizure of the premises and since

April 1, 2020, the residential premise is lying locked, observed the court.

The court noted that the petitioner was living in the premises with eleven family members and said that they cannot be allowed to stay in guesthouses.