NITI Aayog chief unveils Delhi Police's Platinum Jubilee logo at PHQ

New Delhi: In a major event, the Delhi Police launched its Platinum Jubilee logo on Thursday at a glittering ceremony at police headquarters in the presence of the city police chief Rakesh Asthana and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. The logo was unveiled by both of them.



Former Commissioners of Police were also present at the event at the Adarsh Auditorium of PHQ. In honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeskar, the opening song was sung by three members of the Delhi Police orchestra who sang 'Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum…'. The function began with the lighting lamp ceremony by the chief guests.

While addressing the occasion, the police commissioner Asthana mentioned, "Through these years Delhi Police has become a most professional force in the service of citizens and emphasized that it has always learned and renovated itself in adapting to social change induced by economic and technological development and has never stopped learning to better its standards and benchmarks."

He further welcomed NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to deliver the 1st 'Delhi Police Learning Series Lecture' on the topic "Impact of Effective Policing on the Nation's Economic Development".

Stating that crime is the biggest issue in any society for ease of living, Kant also outlined the importance of professional police for the economic development of the nation.

"As the Government of India looks to make India a manufacturing hub — an 'Aspirational India'- with a vibrant economy surging past all records of growth and distribution, this cannot happen without a modern and forward-looking police force," he added further.

The NITI Aayog CEO further emphasized data to drive changes and data-driven competitiveness to achieve efficiency and performance in crime control and prevention.

"The challenges posed by repeat offenders can be solved with data-driven analysis and technological applications," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO also appreciated the higher presence of women in the Delhi Police. Apart from the eight former Police Commissioners, other serving and retired senior officers also attended the event.