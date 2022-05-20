Nithari killings: Surendra Koli gets death sentence
ghaziabad: Ghaziabad's Special CBI court on Thursday announced punishment for both the accused in connection with the infamous Noida's Nithari murder case. The court gave death sentence to Surendra Koli and seven years of imprisonment to Moninder Singh Pandher in the 16th and last case of Nithari killings.
The CBI court convicted Surendra Koli on the subject of kidnapping, rape, culpable homicide in addition to hiding proof. Surendra Koli was convicted in 13 instances and was acquitted in three others for loss of proof.
During this, he was to be hanged in Meerut after the mercy petition was rejected by the President in only one case, but due to the delay, the Supreme Court canceled the execution. Whereas in one case, the High Court had commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment.
While both Koli and Pandher are imprisoned at a jail in Meerut, the court on Thursday announced life imprisonment to Koli under IPC 364 and death under IPC 302 while the other accused Maninder Singh Pandher has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment under Section 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Together with this, the court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 40,000 on Surendra Koli and Rs 4,000 on Moninder Singh Pandher.
In 2005, the girl, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, had come to Noida with her family. While she was looking for a job for herself, on 7 May, 2006, she reached Maninder Singh Pandher's kothi for a job but did not return home. Next day, the girl's father lodged a missing complaint at Noida Police Station Sector-20.
Noida Police, which was probing in this case, recovered the skeleton of the girl from the drain of D-5 kothi in Nithari on the behest of both the accused. Since 2007, the trial of this case was going on in the CBI court of Ghaziabad.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Senior BJP leaders encroached on govt land & offices: AAP19 May 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC transfers bail plea by Umar Khalid to another...19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Minister Nand Gopal inaugurates infra projects worth Rs 30 crore19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Three fire incidents in Delhi; one dies19 May 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Nithari killings: Surendra Koli gets death sentence19 May 2022 7:54 PM GMT