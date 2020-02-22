Nirbhaya convict's injury self-inflicted, superficial: Tihar
New Delhi: The Tihar Jail authorities on Saturday told a Delhi court that the injuries sustained by death-row convict in Nirbhaya rape case, Vinay Sharma, are "self-inflicted and superficial".
"Convict is under control, injuries are self inflicted and superficial. Radiologist conducted an X-ray and found that convict did not sustain any fracture," Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad told the court on Saturday.
The authorities also submitted a CD containing CCTV footage of Vinay banging his head against the wall. "The medical call made by the convict was a false."
Doctors have been conducting examination of all the convicts and report is sent to DG (Prison) daily, he said.
The authorities also said that Vinay does not suffer from any mental disease. Vinay's psychiatry report was also submitted to the court.
Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana was hearing an application filed on behalf of Vinay seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and injuries in head and arm.
He allegedly attempted to hurt himself by hitting his head against a wall in jail, earlier this week.
While seeking a direction to shift Vinay to Delhi's Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for "high level treatment", his counsel, A.P. Singh, had contended that his client is suffering from mental illness and schizophrenia.
Vinay has exhausted all this legal remedies. He, along with three other convicts, are scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 am.
One of the convicts, Pawan, has not yet availed the remedy of either curative or mercy petition.
The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl in the national capital in December 2012.
