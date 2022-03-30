Niraj Bishnoi granted bail in Delhi

New Delhi: Niraj Bishnoi, the 21-year-old college student arrested for creating an application to "auction off" public and outspoken Muslim women, was on Monday night granted bail by a Delhi court in the Special Cell's case against him on the grounds that he was a "first-time offender" and that prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his "overall wellbeing and career".



While Bishnoi has been granted bail in this case, he remains incarcerated in a separate FIR related to the 'BulliBai' case registered at the Kishangarh police station, in which bail was denied.

Appearing for Bishnoi, advocate LK Ojha, submitted that he was falsely framed in the case and that any further incarceration would be detrimental to his wellbeing. He also submitted that he had already been suspended by his college, VIT, and that "his career was at stake".

Imposing strict conditions while granting bail, the court said that a chargesheet had been filed and officers are waiting for forensic results, which cannot be reason enough to keep Bishnoi in jail.

It added that Bishnoi had already been suspended and that since he had roots in the community, he is not a flight risk.