Nippy morning in Delhi, sunny day ahead

New Delhi: It was a nippy, pleasant morning in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.



The Met office has forecast a sunny day ahead and with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index of Delhi at 9 am was in the "poor" category at 286, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.