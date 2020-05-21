Nine new Covid-19 patients in Noida; cases cross 300-mark

GB Nagar: Nine positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday taking the total number to 302. Officials said that two patients were also discharged from the hospital after getting cured on Thursday.



As per a senior administrative officer, among the nine fresh positive cases, six of them got themselves tested at private labs while samples of remaining three were tested at government labs in Noida.

"Six patients who were tested positive for Covid-19 at private labs in Noida include a 36-year-old male from sector 81, a 29-year-old male and 25-year-old female from village Nagla in phase-II, a 67-year-old male from village jhundpura in Sector 11 and one patient each from Haibatpur Sutyana and Kasna village in Greater Noida," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

"Three other persons were tested at government labs in GB Nagar which include a 40-year-old male from Noida extension area, a 52-year-old male from kila colony in Jewar and 60-year-old patient from Dadri. All these patients have been admitted at hospitals for treatment," the officer added.

Apart from this, two positive patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday. As per official data, a total of 209 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital while 88 are still getting treatment at hospital. A total of 5 deaths due to Covid have been reported so far from GB Nagar.

Meanwhile, five more employees of OPPO, a Chinese smartphone manufacturing company, were tested positive on Thursday. "173 results of employees of OPPO factory, situated in Kasna area of Greater Noida, were received on Thursday and five persons were found positive. Out of these five patients, two belong to GB Nagar while three patients were cross notified (one to Mathura and two patients to Bihar)," Dr. Dohare informed.

As the number of cases are increasing in GB Nagar district, the district administration has also increased number of containment zones with a hike of 27 areas in a week taking the total number of containment zones in the district to 63. Officials said that fresh guidelines have been issued on the demarcation of containment zones.

"The size of each containment zone in urban area is much reduced with those areas with one Covid-19 case will have areas in a 250m radius sealed off while those with more than one will have a 500m radius sealed off with an additional 250m buffer zone. However, in rural areas, if one case is reported from the area a small area of village will be sealed while in case of cluster, whole village will be sealed while the adjacent area will be treated at buffer zone" said a senior administrative officer.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put all urban areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad district in red zone and have directed that concerned DMs can initiate additional measures as per their assessment. Following this, the DMs of both these districts are yet to take decision on opening their borders with Delhi due to which the office goers, bankers, health workers and general public are facing issues.