Night curfew now in place, govt officials, HCWs, media exempted

New Delhi: Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted from the night curfew that kicks in at 11 pm on Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, according to a DDMA order.



The restrictions will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Those exempted from the curfew also include government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, and media persons, the DDMA order said.

People going for COVID-19 vaccination will be exempted on production of a valid identity card and a proof of appointment. Students and candidates appearing in recruitment examinations will be allowed too on production of valid identity and admit cards, it said.

People who come under the exempted categories will be required to produce a valid identity card if found outside during the night curfew hours, the order added.

Those going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted on production of valid tickets.

The DDMA order stated that the status of COVID-19 in the NCT of Delhi was reviewed, and it has been observed that cases of the infection have been increasing rapidly over the last few days and the positivity rate has gone up as well besides a concomitant increase in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

"Therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi with immediate effect as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people," it

said.

Other categories exempted from the curfew restrictions include the police, home guards and civil defence personnel, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and accounts office, public transport, NIC, NCC, and the Women and Child Development

department.

Private medical personnel such as doctors and nursing staff, paramedical and other hospital services such as diagnostic centres, clinics and pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, officials related to functioning of offices of diplomats as well as those holding constitutional posts, government officers involved in conducting academic or recruitment examinations, persons involved in essential activities such as postal services, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, RBI and services designated by the RBI as essential, SEBI and stock market-related offices, and NBFCs will also be exempted.