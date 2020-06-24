Nigambodh Ghat to have three more CNG furnaces

NEW DELHI: With Delhi witnessing record rise in COVID-19 cases, work to start three more furnaces at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium has been sped up. General secretary of the crematorium's managing committee Suman Gupta said three furnaces which were lying dysfunctional are being rebuilt with the final assistance of Indraprastha Gas Limited and the works are likely to be completed in the next 30 to 45 days.



Currently, three CNG-based furnaces were in operation, of which one has developed some technical snag and is being rectified, he said. "The three other CNG based furnaces are under construction and we are trying to finish work on them in record time. Till then, we are using the remaining furnaces and wooden pyres for the cremation of COVID-19 victims by following the guidelines," Gupta said.

He said that bodies COVID-19 victims were received mainly from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital and some other nursing homes and hospitals in North Delhi Municipal Corporation areas.