NIA raids ex-minorities commission chief

new delhi: Six non-profits and trust and nine places, including the property of former Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul-Islam Khan have been raided by the NIA in a terror funding case on Thursday.The six NGOs raided by the NIA are Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, and J&K Voice of Victims. The two NGOs Charity Alliance and Human Welfare Foundation are based in Delhi, while the rest are based in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said he has been thrown to the stone age. "Thrown to stone age. No laptop, no mobile, no desktop. NIA people said the order for raid came from the very top and they were woken up at 4 am for this great task of raiding a journalist. They had no patience. They jumped the wall to enter my house like they did with Chidambram."

He added that his home and offices were raided by NIA on Thursday morning from 7 am to 11 am. "They took many papers, all laptops, hard disks of all desktops, cash found etc. They showed me an order on their mobile, issued by one Yadav of NIA to conduct the raid linking me and my NGO with Kashmir terror although I have no relationship or even contacts with Kashmiri militants and have not even visited Kashmir for many years. It seems an attempt to implicate me in some terror or riot case."

Meanwhile, NIA in a statement confirmed the raid and said the raids were conducted in the continuation of Wednesday's search operations, where it conducted raids at a few NGO's in Srinagar in a case related to funding secessionist activities.

Delhi Police had earlier booked Khan under sedition. Meanwhile, based on a complaint from the DSP of the NIA, the Delhi Police have booked Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for trying to obstruct the raids at the former Delhi Minorities Commission chief's premises. As per the complainant, the local MLA and his supporters obstructed the search operation of NIA at the premises of Charity Alliance. "At the time of departure of the raiding team from the premises of Zafar-Ul-Islam Khan (Charity Alliance), Amanat-Ulla-Khan and his supporters blocked the road and wrongfully restrained the NIA team," police said.