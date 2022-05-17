NHRC team visits Mundka fire site
New Delhi: A team of the National Human Rights Commission on Monday visited the site of the recent fire tragedy in Delhi's Mundka to probe the incident that claimed the lives of 27 people, officials said.
Led by DIG Sunil Kumar Meena, the team comprises four members. The NHRC on Sunday sent a notice to the Delhi government in connection with the May 13 fire. It observed that the incident established that the city authorities had "learnt little" from similar incidents in the past.
The NHRC sought a report from the chief secretary within two weeks that would include action taken against those responsible, fixing the culpability and status of disbursement of the relief or rehabilitation granted by the government,
if any.
The team led by DIG Meena and comprising DSP M S Gill, DSP Kulbir Singh, and inspectors Kulwant Singh and Arun Tyagi visited the accident site and conducted an on-spot inquiry, a senior NHRC official said.
