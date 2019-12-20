NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct inquiry

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday deputed a team led by its SSP Manzil Saini to conduct an on the spot inquiry to know whether incidents in Jamia Millia Islamia involved violations of Human Rights.

The Commission has received complaints in the matter and registered a case. According to a source at NHRC, the team visited the library, where the police had allegedly barged in while looking for 'outsiders' who had indulged in violence during the protest outside the campus against the amended citizenship law on Sunday.

The team also visited other vandalized areas inside the campus.

"The complaints received in the Commission include allegations of illegal detention of students of Jamia Millia Islamia by Police and denial of legal and medical access to injured students in the Police action," said an official statement by NHRC.

The fact-finding team will submit its report, which will be analyzed and placed before the Commission for appropriate recommendations in the matter. The university administration has maintained that the police had entered the varsity without any permission from the authorities.