NHRC team visits Jamia, interacts with students

NEW DELHI: A four-member NHRC team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus in December.



After sending a team to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the rights panel has decided to further probe the case till January 17, sources said

"A total of 25 students out of 40 present on Tuesday gave their version in writing to the NHRC team. Before written statements, the team interacted with all the students. Students narrated them the story of police action on 15th December," Ahmed Azeem PRO Jamia Millia Islamia said.

The team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has deputed a team led by its SSP, Manzil Saini, to conduct an inquiry to know whether incidents in the varsity involved violation of human rights, officials said.

"After conducting an on-spot inquiry, NHRC has decided to further probe the Jamia university incident. The rights panel team will conduct this investigation from January 14-17," a sources said.