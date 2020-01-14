NHRC team visits Jamia, interacts with students
NEW DELHI: A four-member NHRC team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus in December.
After sending a team to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the rights panel has decided to further probe the case till January 17, sources said
"A total of 25 students out of 40 present on Tuesday gave their version in writing to the NHRC team. Before written statements, the team interacted with all the students. Students narrated them the story of police action on 15th December," Ahmed Azeem PRO Jamia Millia Islamia said.
The team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has deputed a team led by its SSP, Manzil Saini, to conduct an inquiry to know whether incidents in the varsity involved violation of human rights, officials said.
"After conducting an on-spot inquiry, NHRC has decided to further probe the Jamia university incident. The rights panel team will conduct this investigation from January 14-17," a sources said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAA a ploy to give citizenship to foreigners who funded...14 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT
Gangasagar: Drones, ambulances, divers boost medical...14 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
AAP names candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi polls14 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
4 soldiers among 9 killed in avalanches in J&K14 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
SC junks curative pleas, 1 of 4 convicts moves HC against...14 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT