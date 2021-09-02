NHRC notice to police heads of Delhi, UP over woman's self-immolation outside SC

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission sent notices to the police heads of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after an alleged victim of sexual assault and police apathy set herself afire outside the Supreme Court in August, officials said Wednesday.

Issuing the notices, the National Human Rights Commission has observed that it is "shocking" the woman felt "victimised by the system".

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint that a woman, victim of alleged sexual assault and police apathy set herself on fire along with a man outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on August 16, 2021. Subsequently both died while undergoing treatment at RML Hospital," the NHRC said in a statement.

The commission has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, asking them to submit a detailed report in four weeks, along with the action initiated against the errant public servants, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh DGP has also been directed to "ensure safety and security of the family members of the victims", the statement said.