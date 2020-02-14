NHRC notice to Delhi govt over children struggling to reach school by crossing Yamuna
New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Delhi government over reports that some children have to cross the Yamuna river by boat everyday to attend a school, putting their lives to immense danger, officials said on Friday.
Reportedly, if the boat is not available on a particular day, the students have to walk additional about 2 km on a "non-motorable road" to reach the school, the rights panel said in a statement. "The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that Chilla Khadar village in Delhi does not have a school due to which the children have to cross the Yamuna river by boat everyday putting their lives to immense danger to attend a school,"
it said.
The commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Delhi calling for a detailed report within four weeks,
officials said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No law & order crisis in state: CM14 Feb 2020 6:47 PM GMT
After SC rap, telcos agree to make 'partial' payment14 Feb 2020 6:44 PM GMT
AGR dues: Boon for government, bane for telcos?14 Feb 2020 6:42 PM GMT
No changes in cabinet, Kejriwal to take oath with 6 old...14 Feb 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Who benefitted from Pulwama strike: Rahul14 Feb 2020 6:38 PM GMT