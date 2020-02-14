Millennium Post
NHRC notice to Delhi govt over children struggling to reach school by crossing Yamuna

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Delhi government over reports that some children have to cross the Yamuna river by boat everyday to attend a school, putting their lives to immense danger, officials said on Friday.

Reportedly, if the boat is not available on a particular day, the students have to walk additional about 2 km on a "non-motorable road" to reach the school, the rights panel said in a statement. "The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that Chilla Khadar village in Delhi does not have a school due to which the children have to cross the Yamuna river by boat everyday putting their lives to immense danger to attend a school,"

it said.

The commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Delhi calling for a detailed report within four weeks,

officials said.

