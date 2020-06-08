NHRC issues notice to Chief Secretary for detailed report on medical apathy towards 2 expecting women

New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognizance of the medical apathy towards two expecting women by various government and private hospitals in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the action taken against the delinquent doctors/ officials.



As per news reports that were prominently published in Millennium Post, an eight-month pregnant woman died when a frantic 13 hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed. It came to light that the victim aged 30 years was taken to at least 8 hospitals by her husband including the government run hospitals before she died in the ambulance, just outside a health facility in Greater Noida on June 5.

In the second incident, a 26 year old woman was allegedly refused admission by the Noida District Hospital in Sector-30 and as a result she delivered a still born baby on the pavement, outside the hospital. The family of the woman has reportedly alleged that had she got timely treatment, the baby could have survived.

The Commission has observed that both the incidents raise serious issue of violation of human rights as the state authorities have failed to ensure right to life and medical care to its citizens. Also it is a matter of concern of denial to attend the patients by the hospitals. The commission in its notice has asked state government whether any Standard Operating Procedure has been issued by it to the hospitals to deal with the current scenario or not.

Apart from this, the Commission has also asked the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to look into the matter and to issue specific instructions to all the States and UTs that people coming to the hospitals in emergency for treatment of illness other than Covid-19 are not denied medical treatment and critical support by them.