NHAI suspends two engineers; concrete samples sent for testing

gurugram: Facing extreme criticism over the collapse of the slab of under-construction flyover at Sohna Road, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a stern action by suspending two engineers involved in the project.



The two officials have been identified as RK Prajapati who was the team leader in the project and Devender Reddy who was looking after the department for procuring materials involved in the construction of the flyover. These two officials have been suspended for a period of two years during which they will not be part of any major government project.

The NHAI has also taken stern action against the three contractors involved in the construction of the part of the flyover that collapsed on the night of August 22.

The highways authority has served a show-cause notice to the three contractors namely Oriental Infrastructure, B and S Engineers and LN Malviya, asking them to explain why they did not ensure proper safety mechanisms around the construction site and not place barricades until the mishap

occurred.

Sources in the NHAI have said that it would wait for the reply from the management of these firms following which the course of action would be decided. Meanwhile, a confidential report is being prepared that will be submitted to top NHAI officials for reviewing the ground situation.

A high-level probe has already been initiated by the NHAI and the Gurugram Police to find out why the flyover collapsed on Saturday. The concrete material being used for the construction of the flyover has already been sent to the labs for testing.