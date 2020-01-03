NHAI plans to complete revamping of Hero Chowk by month-end

Gurugram: The officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) who have been tasked with the responsibility of completing the renovation of the broken part of the Hero Chowk flyover plans to complete it by month-end.



Having developed cracks, the NHAI officials had planned to close the flyover as it was jeopardizing the safety of the residents passing through it.

The importance of the flyover can be gauged from the fact that not only does it provide connectivity to Hero factory but also provides connectivity to Delhi and Jaipur.

The process of renovation began in the last week of October. The work however, was halted for a long time as the construction activities in the national capital region was halted due to deadly levels of air pollution prevailing from October to November.

With the delay caused due to stoppage of work owing to air pollution levels huge jams are being witnessed on a daily basis due to closing of the flyover.

It is estimated that there are over two lakh vehicles that pass through the point on a daily basis.

The state of art of flyover was completed in 2018. It was built at an approximate cost of Rs 200 crore.

The construction of the flyover had brought in a lot of laurels for the engineers, contractors, and the public officials as it was completed well before its deadline.

The flyover was a plan of revamping the Delhi-Jaipur highway where the NHAI and the Haryana government has invested Rs 1400 crore in recent years to build various flyovers and underpasses along the busy route.

Controversies began to emanate soon after the commuters started using the flyover as there were reports of materials coming out on various occasions.

An FIR in the case of Hero Chowk flyover developing cracks has been already registered and the investigations are going on in the matter.