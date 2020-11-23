NGT seeks report on alleged illegal extraction of groundwater in Mangolpuri

New delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by a club in Mangolpuri area here for commercial purposes in violation of the law.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the SDM (Kanjhawala area) in north-west district to furnish a factual report in the matter before the next date of hearing.

The NGT had earlier sought a report from the Delhi Jal Board and the deputy commissioner, north-west district, Kanjhawala to submit a report after verifying whether illegal borewells were operating in the area.

The tribunal noted that while no report has been received from the deputy commissioner, the DJB informed it that the SDM could not carry out inspection due to the COVID-19 pandemic.