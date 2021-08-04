NGT raps officials for apathy over Yamuna

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has rapped the authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the discharge of polluted water in the Yamuna river saying they are meant to protect the public health and environment and not just enjoy their position and perks.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said not a single person is shown to have been prosecuted in spite of categorical observations in the reports of the statutory regulators.

"There is clear failure of constitutional obligation of the said authorities, rendering the heads of such institutions personally accountable for such failure for the punishable crime,"the tribunal said. The NGT said the authorities have continued to be mute spectators of serious crimes against humanity.

The NGT directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment, UP, Secretary, Urban Development, UP, CEO of NOIDA Authority, District Magistrate NOIDA, Vice Chairman, GDA, Police Commissioner, NOIDA, IG, Meerut and Chief Secretary, Delhi and Special Commissioner of Police, East Delhi to hold in-house meeting in coordination with concerned departments within fifteen days to take stock of the situation and plan remedial action.

It said action should include accountability of the erring officers, preventing discharge of pollution in the drain, coercive measures against violators - housing societies or others by registering criminal cases, initiating prosecution, assessment and recovery of compensation for the past violations, black listing of the concerned entities such as construction companies, in exercise of their statutory powers, following due process of law.