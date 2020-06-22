NGT imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on two units in Noida

New Delhi: In view of depleting groundwater, there is a threat of irreversible damage to the environment leading to scarcity of drinking water, the National Green Tribunal has said while slapping Rs 25 lakh on two units in Noida for unauthorised extraction of water.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that there is no operative non objection certificate (NOC) as far as Noida Golf Course and Advant Navis Business Park are concerned.

Noida Golf Course and Advant Navis Business Park have to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh, which may be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month, the tribunal said.

The green panel was perusing a report filed by a committee of the CPCB and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, which said that groundwater is being illegally drawn and the allegation that misuse of groundwater for horticulture purpose is taking place is not disputed.

It is not clear whether conditions of NOC are being complied with, the NGT said.

The tribunal referred to its previous directions that groundwater cannot be used for a playground like cricket ground, particularly in over-exploited, critical and semi-critical area, which also applies to Golf Course. "In view of depleting groundwater, there is a threat of irreversible damage to the acquifiers and salinity of the water. Moreover, it is leading to scarcity of drinking water, thereby depriving a section of the society from access to potable water which is already scarce. The rainwater harvesting systems have to be regularly maintained as per norms," the bench said.

The NGT said that the state pollution control board has failed to assess and recover compensation for illegal drawal of groundwater.