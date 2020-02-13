NGT directs UPPCB to recover Rs 3.28 cr penalty from Noida builder
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to recover compensation of Rs 3.28 crore from a builder in Noida for illegally extracting groundwater and discharging untreated sewage in the green belt area. A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that ample powers are available for the purpose under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, which needs to be invoked.
"The state pollution control board needs to take further action for stopping illegality and recovering the assessed environment compensation by using coercive measures, including blacklisting and seizing assets of the project proponent," the bench said.
