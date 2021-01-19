NGT directs govt to issue notification within 3 months on demarcation of Southern Ridge area

new delhi: The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Delhi government to issue notification within three months on demarcation of Southern Ridge area.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the AAP government to protect the forest area by fencing/wall and vigilance.

Identification of the remaining area and action for removing the encroachments be ensured within next three months. Execution of the action plan will be primarily under the Chief Secretary Delhi, who is also the Chairman of the Ridge Management Board, the bench said.

The tribunal said Ridge in Delhi has historical and environmental significance and is part of Aravalli hills.

The NGT noted that in respect of areas, which are un- encroached and have already been demarcated and handed over to Forest Department, final Notification under Section 20 of the Forest Act should be issued forthwith.

In view of above, we direct that the Delhi Government through the Chief Secretary, Delhi to ensure that requisite Notification under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 is issued within three months in respect of the area about which there is no controversy, it said.

The green body said the Forest Department should prepare Management Plan and the statutory authorities must regularly inspect the area and ensure that it is kept encroachment

free.