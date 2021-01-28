NGT directs govt to develop model to link RWH to water supply systems

New delhi: The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi government and all the states to develop a model by linking water collected through Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems to the water supply systems for augmenting supply of drinking water.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the Delhi government to remove encroachments on water bodies and give unique identification number to them.

We may add that it may be desirable to explore whether a model can be developed as a strategy for augmenting supply of drinking water by linking water collected through RWH systems to the water supply systems, the bench said.

The tribunal said the model can be developed on the pattern of schemes for connecting solar energy generated in individual houses with the Grids with requisite incentives to motivate the concerned individuals/organizations.

With regard to RWH systems, the tribunal said the network needs to be increased to possibly all buildings by Administrative policies encouraging such efforts by possible business models.

Water is scarce and gap in drinking water demand and supply is on the increase. Compensation regime needs to be followed and violators and incentives are required for the contributors, the bench said.

The tribunal directed the Delhi Chief Secretary in coordination with the concerned authorities, including the DJB and the DDA take further action on the subject of restoration of water bodies, installation of RWH systems, utilisation of treated sewage water, extraction of ground water and prevention of contamination of water.