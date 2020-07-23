NGT directs govt & DPCC to act on Wazirpur's steel pickling industries

new delhi: After examining a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to act against steel pickling industries in Wazirpur. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the report concluded that the area does not have the carrying capacity with respect to hazardous waste disposal.

It asked the authorities to ensure that common effluent treatment plant sludge is handled scientifically to avoid further damage and polluting industries are not allowed to continue.

Compensation assessed by the Expert Committee for damage to the environment i.e. Rs. 61 crore, minus the amount already paid should be deposited by the Delhi government with the CPCB and spent for restoration of environment as per restoration plan to be prepared by the CPCB and DPCC, it said, adding that the state authorities are free to recover this from the polluters or erring authorities/officers.

An expert committee had told the NGT that steel pickling units and other hazardous industries can only be allowed in Wazirpur Industrial Area if they are excluded from the negative list of Master Plan of Delhi-2021 by Union Urban Ministry.