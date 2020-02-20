NGT directs DPCC to submit fresh report on 5K illegal e-waste processing units in Delhi-NCR
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and UPPCB on Thursday to submit a fresh report on a plea alleging that 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units are operating in and around Delhi.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered that the report be filed by DPCC in coordination with the District Magistrates of East and North East Delhi with regard to the area in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Ghaziabad District Magistrate before April 23.
The direction came after perusing a report filed by the DPCC which said that Central Pollution Control Board had convened a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the findings of the study undertaken by an NGO, Toxics Link, and to discuss ways for stopping unauthorised e-waste recycling units .
The pollution monitoring body told the NGT that nine teams were constituted to carry out inspections of the areas falling in different districts to identify illegal e waste storage and handling units for their effective closure.
DPCC took action on its own against illegal e-waste handling units in old Seelampur area and closed 57 premises effectively in the month of July 2019, it said.
The tribunal, however, asked DPCC to file fresh action report.
The NGT had taken note of a news article which said that 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units are operating in and around Delhi as per the Toxic Link study.
The hotspots are located in Northeastern and Eastern parts of Delhi, including Seelampur (Shahadra), Mustafabad (North East Delhi), Behta Hazipur and Lone (Ghaziabad).
Waste is sold to the said units by dismantlers and recyclers, it said.
