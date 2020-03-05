NGT directs DDA to constitute special purpose vehicle for Yamuna rejuvenation
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday to constitute a special purpose vehicle within two weeks for rejuvenation of the Yamuna river.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to take expeditious action on sewage management, industrial pollutants and solid waste being discharged into the river.
The NGT said the functions of the special purpose vehicle will include ecological restoration of the flood plain zones, setting up of bio-diversity parks, artificial wetlands, phytoremediation of drains at the river mouth locations, maintaining vigil and undertaking flow measurement, creating ecological services, removing encroachments and undertaking other activities, including river front development.
"It may also take steps to attract and educate citizens and nature enthusiasts for nature-related activities, including building environmental temper amongst the citizenry without in any manner causing any damage to the flood plain," said the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi.
