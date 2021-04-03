NGT asks Delhi CS to resolve dispute between SDMC & DJB

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to resolve the dispute between South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Jal Board over-supply of water through tankers.



A been headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the issue can be better resolved at the higher level in the administration, taking into account all practical considerations, including availability of funds and need for conserving scarce resource of drinking water.

Accordingly, we dispose of the application by directing the Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and take appropriate decision in the matter, following due process of law, the bench said.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by South Delhi Municipal Corporation contending that the Corporation is maintaining 6822 parks.

It was having borewells for irrigation of the parks which have been sealed as per order of the tribunal.

The plea stated that the DJB has to ensure supply of treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, to supply such water by tankers.

The DJB is in the process of providing pipe network from STP to the parks. But till such pipelines are laid, there is need for tankers for supply of water to 5357 parks. Hiring of tankers is the responsibility of the Jal Board and not of the Municipal Corporation, the plea

said.

It referred to a letter written by the Member Secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee which has directed the Jal Board to hire tankers.

Responsibility of water supply and maintenance of sewage is the statutory responsibility of the Jal Board under the Jal Board Act, 1998, SDMC said in its plea.