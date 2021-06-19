NGT asks Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana to take remedial measures for restoration of Najafgarh Jheel

new delhi: The National Green Tribunal Friday directed Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to take remedial measures for restoration of Najafgarh Jheel (lake) which is significant for the environment but has not received the attention it requires from the authorities.



Expressing dissatisfaction over the steps taken for rejuvenation of the water body, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Chief Secretaries of Haryana and Delhi to remain present in person by Video Conference on the next date with the status of compliance.

The Chief Secretaries may also take a report from the concerned police whether action is taken against the violators under Section 277 IPC (Fouling water of public spring or reservoir), which is a cognizable offence, the tribunal said.

It also asked the Chief Secretaries to inform the concerned senior officer of the police to remain present in person before NGT on the next date.

"We have considered the matter and find that the issue of restoration of water body in question is significant for the environment but has not received the attention it requires from the authorities.

"The State of Haryana has neither prepared Environment Management Plan (EMP) nor given any explanation for not doing so. None appears for the State of Haryana. The Delhi Government has prepared the draft Environmental Management Plan but execution thereof has to be ensured after completing the EMP," the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing on October 4.

The controversy over declaration of Najafgarh Jheel (lake) as a water body, falling both in Delhi and Gurgaon in Haryana, had led the National Green Tribunal to direct both the governments to prepare an environment plan to prevent encroachments and construction in the area.

It had asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to steer the proceedings for preparation of Environment Management Plan with the assistance of Central Pollution Control Board.

The order came on a plea by NGO Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) seeking execution of NGT''s 2017 order to expeditiously decide the issue.

The plea alleged that the NCT of Delhi and the Haryana have failed to take necessary action.