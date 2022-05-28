NGOs, students participate in Clean Yamuna campaign

New Delhi: The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and a group of NGOs in the city organised drives at seven ghats on the Yamuna on Saturday as part of the Clean Yamuna campaign.



Students from schools and colleges also participated in the drive organised on the seven ghats including Kalindi Kunj, Chhat Ghat, Nigambodh Ghat, Signature Bridge and Sonia Vihar Pushta 1.

Officials from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in large numbers joined the cleanliness drive, which began at 7 am.

The NGOs which were part of the cleanliness drives include Bharatiyam, Rotary Manthan, Lahar Foundation, Tree Craze Foundation, Earth Warriors, SYA, FOY, SDNH, HYSS, YPF and Chhat Puja Samiti. Students from IMS, Noida also participated in the cleanliness drive. This will be a regular activity to be organised on the 4th Saturday of every month.