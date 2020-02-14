NGO director, Rtd army man among 10 arrested for cheating

New Delhi: NGO director, retired army personnel, district president of a political party were among 10 people who were arrested in cheating case in central Delhi area. Police said that the accused wanted to encash Rs 12 crores through an altered cheque.



Police said that one Rupesh Roshan, Chief Manager of Punjab National Bank in Karol Bagh gave a complaint regarding fraud of Rs 12 crores through altered cheque. During investigation they nabbed one Abhishek Kumar and one Ashok Panwar.

"Their interrogation revealed that these persons had deposited an altered cheque of Rs. 12 crores drawn on the account of a firm named Everest Ltd having its base in Nepal for transfer to the beneficiary account of a NGO in the name of W J Care Centre Trust," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

He said that it was a professional gang engaged in cheque fraudulent activities. Raids were conducted by the police team at different places in several states of country. Eight people including one female were arrested. They wanted to earn money by fraudulent means and were about to flee from India.

"They altered a cheque drawn on the account of M/S Everest Ltd. having its base in Nepal to transfer Rs 12 crores to the account of W J Care Centre Trust and deposited the cheque in PNB Bank, Karol Bagh branch," police said, adding that they were waiting for cheque to be encashed and after committing the crime, they were about to escape from their places.

Police said that Ashok Panwar was director of NGO Craft Zone Development whereas one Kulbhushan was district president of a political party whereas one Prem Narayan Pandey was retired from Army.