Pvt school fees: Can't ignore Covid's fin pressure on parents, Delhi govt tells HC

New Delhi: The Delhi government Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it was "improper and harsh" on the part of schools to run on commercial lines to recover fees when lot of children have lost their one or both parents during COVID-19 and became victim of job loss due to lockdown.



The Delhi government said these institutions are expected to extend maximum support in education so that the maximum students should have access to education by having convenient financial atmosphere through schools.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, after hearing arguments for hours, said it would continue hearing the submissions on Thursday.

The court was hearing various pleas by Delhi government, students and an NGO challenging a single judge order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national Capital last year.