Newly formed edu board to start with 30 govt schools

new delhi: The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will affiliate 30 Delhi government schools in the session 2021-22 which will roll out in 2021 with 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) and 10 general schools, the Delhi Government announced on Thursday.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday presided over the second general body meeting of the SoSE Society and the DBSE in which the General body of SoSE approved the launch of twenty Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) by August 15, 2021 as part of the first phase.

The schools will cater to students in classes 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills. Out of the 20 SoSEs in the first phase, eight schools will specialise in STEM, five schools will specialise in Humanities and 21st Century Skills, and two schools will specialise in Performing and Visual Arts, the Delhi Government said in a Statement. All the SoSEs will be affiliated to the DBSE.

In the next phase a total of 100 Schools of Specialised Excellence will be formed- with all four domains in every educational zone of the Capital, so that children in all of the Capital can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods.

In the first year, admissions will be offered at the class 9 level in SoSEs in Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills, whereas, in the STEM schools, admissions will be offered at the class 9 and 11 levels. Students seeking admission in SoSEs will have to take an aptitude test and the schedule of admission will be announced later.

In order to create progressive curriculum and assessment structures for Delhi schools, the DBSE is partnering with the research and assessment organisation Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) which is credited with designing the globally recognised Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).