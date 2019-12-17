New year to bring breakfast joy to homeless living in shelter homes

New Delhi: New year will bring new changes in Delhi's shelter homes or popularly known as rain baseras. Starting from January 1, 2020 the AAP-led Delhi government will provide tea and rusk to people who come to the rain baseras in the National Capital.



The government is in the process of increasing the number of German Shelter tents which come equipped with drinking water, washroom, blankets, pillows, and mattresses. The total number of shelter homes is at 193 while the German tents are 60.

There are night shelters for women and children in Urdu Park, in Delhi-6. Only 19 of the night shelters are exclusively for women.

The 193 shelter homes are equipped to house a total of 16,660 people, according to reports. Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 60 Pagoda (German) tents of water Proof & Fire-Retardant type at required locations which can accommodate 1,700 people to meet the increased demand for shelters during winter. Additional tents will be further installed if required in this winter, based on the demand, said a source.

According to a report stated that the facilities in the shelter home includes "mattresses, bedsheets, pillow and blankets, electricity or lighting arrangements, drinking water, toilet facility, bathing facility, television, air coolers in summer season, hot water in winter season." Locker facility for keeping belongings is available in some of the shelter homes.

DUSIB Board member, Bipin Rai said, "10 mobile van with health facilities also go on rounds at night. They do check ups and provide free medications as well. In case a patient is serious then they are transferred to a hospital. Apart from this, there are 15 rescue vans that roam around the entire night taking people to the nearest shelter home. There is a 24x7 helpline too."

"There 60 tents out of which three big tents can accommodate 100, 150, and 200 people respectively. There are three recovery shelter homes too that houses patients who have been discharged form the hospital and require extra care. In this shelter home food is provided and there are additional care takers. There are four de-addiction shelter homes that takes care of people struggling with drug addiction. These shelter homes work with counsellors and doctors from AIIMS," added Rai.