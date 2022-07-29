'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday said new road markings will come up in the capital on the lines of global street design, after a pilot project, in which lanes were properly demarcated, helped increase the bus commute speed up to 23 per cent.
A pilot project was implemented by the city government in collaboration with IIT Delhi on a 4.5 km road stretch between Raja Garden to Britannia Chowk, officials said.
Under the project, bus lanes were properly demarcated and lane driving was also enforced. This led to an increase in bus commute speed by 17 per cent to 23 per cent and a reduction in travel time after the new marking was applied to the full run, they said. Officials added that cases of lane infringement while driving also decreased by 54 per cent.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with officials to know the outcomes of this pilot phase. "The Delhi government is committed to provide safe roads and pleasant travel experience to all the commuters in the national capital. For this, the government is promoting lane driving and ensuring the road markings across the city as per global standards,"
Sisodia said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT