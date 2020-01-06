New Rly station to come up in Ggm

Gurugram: To improve the connectivity of Gurugram the Haryana government is planning to set up a new railway system in the city. The new station is expected to come up in the 25 acres of Sector-101 along the Dwarka expressway.



The project will be implemented by the Haryana rail infrastructure development corporation (HRIDC), Haryana state industrial and infrastructure development corporation (HSIIDC) and Gurugram metropolitan development authority

(GMDA).

"A city like Gurugram needs a large railway station that can cater to more passengers. We have identified the location along the Dwarka expressway that is centrally located and can be used by the residents of Old and New Gurugram. The project is still in the conception stages so it will be difficult to give a timeline," said a senior official from GMDA.

The project is a part of the Haryana orbital rail system that aims to connect all the major cities of Haryana by rail networks.

The detailed project report has already been prepared by the state government and the work on the ambitious project has already begun in certain cities.

If developed the new railway system will not only improve the connectivity of Gurugram but also ease the burden for the residents of Gurugram who have to go to railway stations in Delhi for their travel needs.

At present there is one railway station in the city that consists of only two platforms.

Besides the local trains and passenger trains to Ahmedabad and Jaipur there are not many trains that pass from the railway station. As the city has grown there have been demands for long that the railway station in the city also needs to be renovated.

The proposal to develop the new railway station comes after it was felt by the public officials that the old railway station cannot be extended further.

Besides the problems of extensions, there are also complaints that accessibility to the Railway station is inconvenient especially for the residents from New Gurugram.

There are also complaints of poor maintenance issues at the Gurugram railway station.

(Image from NDTV.com)