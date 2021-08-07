'New policy has tripled share of EVs in Capital'

New Delhi: Delhi's new Electric Vehicle Policy has witnessed economic growth with the share of EVs in the Capital increasing by three times from 1.2 per cent to 3.3 per cent within a year, the State government said in a statement. At an event — Delhi EV Forum — organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) in partnership with RMI India, more than 140 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors along with civil society organisations and experts.



Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot who was also present at the forum said that the share of EVs had tripled in the year since the government had brought in the policy - led by growth in e-two wheelers and e-rickshaws.

Meanwhile, the Capital's Power Minister Satyendra Jain said that the Delhi government will consider giving incentives for EV charging in off-peak hours, which will help in grid stabilisation and also increase demand for EVs.

The Capital now has over 1,12,321 electric vehicles, and despite the pandemic year, the adoption of electric vehicles in the city has increased, a statement from the government said. The Delhi government will soon sign an MOU with EESL to set up public charging infrastructure on all DTC properties, it added.

"Currently Time of Day (TOD) tariff is only available for few months in India and not for a whole year, and if we have a technology which can automatically charge EVs at a favorable time of day depending on the tariff structure, it will definitely be a revolutionary idea and act as a new source of revenue to consumers. The customer would be willing to switch to it if the option is given," Jain said.

The share of EVs in new vehicle sales in Delhi has tripled from 1.2 per cent during Aug 2019-July 2020 to 3.3 per cent during Aug 2020-July 2021. In the same period, the number of electric two-wheelers has doubled (1,013 to 2,243) and the adoption of e-cars has also grown by 20 per cent (813 to 1,002) in Delhi, the government said in a statement.

The Delhi EV Forum is an exercise in collaborative policy implementation and provides a platform for the entire EV community who are committed to deploying electric vehicles at scale, VC of DDC Jasmine Shah said.

The Forum was established in 2020 to serve as a platform for continuous engagement with stakeholders in the EV ecosystem for the successful implementation of the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.