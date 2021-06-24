New police stns planned near Jewar airport

Noida: Aiming to increase security in the district especially areas surrounding the upcoming Jewar airport, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police will get 10 new police stations and two police posts in the district with a maximum of them coming up in the vicinity of the airport.



While the lands for almost all of the police stations have been identified by the respective authorities, the state government has given its nod to set up the new police stations and the land allotment process will be completed soon.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh along with senior police officials inspected the site for upcoming phase-I and sector 142 police stations. Singh also visited an under-construction multi-storey transit hostel and barracks being constructed at district police lines.

As per officials, four new police stations are coming up under the Yamuna Expressway Authority which is expected to beef up policing near Jewar airport and film city project. YEIDA has already allotted land for upcoming police stations at Sector 18/6 D, Sector-29 and Sector-25 A and a police chowki at Ranhera.

In Noida, the new police stations are proposed at Sector 106, Sector 115, Okhla Barrage, Sector 63, phase-I and Sector 142. The Noida Authority has identified land near Sector 5 for phase-I police station while nearly 4,300 square meters of land has been marked in sector 143 along FNG expressway for Sector 142 police station.