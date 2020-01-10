New Ghaziabad SSP takes charge

Ghaziabad: IPS officer Kalanidhi Naithani took charge as new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon. Soon after taking charge the SSP held press conference and highlighted his priorities.



While speaking to media, Naithani said that active policing and friendly relation between citizen and police will be among his top priorities. He said that police will also ensure security of children and women in the district.

"Same as I have done previously in Lucknow, I will ensure that people in the district should not face any problem in getting their complaint lodged at a police station. Strict actions will be taken against the concerned police officials if any complaint is received. Apart from this a list of criminals who are wanted in cases of street crime and other heinous incidents will be prepared and a special team will be formed to make the arrest," said Naithani.

Over the issue of traffic congestion in the city, the officer said that much effective traffic management plans will be bring into action and the issue will be resolved accordingly with the help of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and the municipal corporation.

Naithani has replaced SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh who was been transferred as commandant of 15 battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Agra.