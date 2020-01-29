New Delhi amongst most traffic congested city in the world

New Delhi: New Delhi is amongst the most traffic-congested city in world, according to a report released by location technology company TomTom (TOM2).



As per the results of the TomTom Traffic Index, New Delhi takes the 8th spot this year with 56 per cent congestion level (extra travel time stuck in traffic).

"On average, Delhiites driving during peak hours spend an extra 190 hours, which is 7 days, 22 hours in traffic each year," shows TomTom Traffic Index.

According to the report the city's heaviest congestion (81percent) was recorded on October 23, 2019, while its lowest congestion (6percent) was recorded on March 21, 2019.

The TomTom Traffic Index 2019 indicates that the congestion level in Delhi has reduced by 2 percent compared to TomTom Traffic Index 2018.

Bengaluru takes the top spot this year with drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic.