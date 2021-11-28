New Covid variant: Prepare for any emergency, says L-G Baijal

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal instructed senior officials to ensure strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour at public places and preparedness at hospitals to deal with any emergency situation, official sources said on Saturday. The DDMA, in its meeting on Monday, is likely to take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers deboarding from international flights, and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong kong and other countries where a new variant of Covid has been reported, they said.