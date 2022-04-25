Never sent anyone, says Ker Edu Min; never said they're from govt: Atishi

New Delhi: A day after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Twitter posted photos of the Delhi government hosting "officials" from Kerala, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty replied to her tweet saying that their government had never sent any officials to "learn from the Delhi Model".



Atishi was quick to hit back and named the officials who had visited the as Victor TI Regional Secretary, CBSE School Management Association, Kerala and Dr M Dinesh Babu, the Treasurer of Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes and went on to say that she or the Delhi government had never claimed that the dignitaries were from the Kerala government.

The exchange started when Atishi tweeted a photo of the dignitaries being shown around a School of Specialised Excellence in Kalkaji. She had said, "It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation-building. Development through collaboration."

To this, Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty replied and said, "Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA."

After this, the Delhi government and Atishi both said that they had never publicly said that these officials visiting the Delhi government were from within the Kerala government. Atishi, in a tweet, shared screenshots of the press release issued for the visit, and said, "Dear Sivankutty ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!"