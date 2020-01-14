'Never agreed to partial rollback, will continue stir till V-C removed'

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union on Tuesday night released a statement to counter HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's statement that Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had done stellar work during his tenure at JNU and that the student agitation was no longer justified as the hostel fee issue had been sorted.

The JNUSU clarified that their boycott of the registration process and the illegal hostel manual would continue until their primary demand for the removal of V-C Kumar is

met.

Secondly, the JNUSU countered the HRD Minister's claim of the hostel fee issue being "sorted" by saying that they had never agreed to the proposition of the Ministry in the December meetings.

Besides, the students' union said that they had never accepted the "half-baked" rollback of letting the University Grants Commission bear the cost of Utility and service charges and had always demanded a full rollback.

The students also pointed out that this was noted in the record of discussions of the December meetings and asked why the final report of the High-Powered Committee had not been released.

The students' union went on to say that they would later prepare a full response and release it to counter the HRD Minister's claims that V-C Kumar had done a good job as the varsity chief during his tenure.

In fact, the students have also claimed that the HRD Minister's statement about over 5,000 students registering for the next semester is not true as data compiled by them showed only around 2,900 registering as of January 14.