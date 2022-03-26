Nepali youth accused of kidnapping attempt lynched to death in Gr Noida

greater noida: A 23-year-old Nepali youth was lynched by crowd after being caught and accused of kidnapping a child from a house in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on late Thursday night. Police said that the villagers took the accused to police station where his health deteriorated and he was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment.



The incident took place in Kanarsi village under dankaur police station jurisdiction. The deceased has been identified as Nanku, a native of Nepal who worked as a security guard at a private mobile company in Greater Noida.

"On Thursday night, houseowner Naresh allegedly caught Nanku trying to kidnap his toddler from his home after which he raised an alarm and all villagers gathered at the spot. They angry crowd thrashed him badly and he was brought to police station in a seriously injured condition. The villagers told that they have caught Nanku kidnapping a child," Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said.

The officer further said that a case has been registered into the matter. "Since Nanku sustained severe injuries, he was taken to nearby police station where he succumbed while his treatment on early Friday morning. Police traced his family and informed relatives about the incident. Based on the complaint by Nanku's brother, an FIR has been registered against Naresh and 10 unidentified people under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code," Pandey added.

On Friday, police arrested Naresh, who was then produced before the magistrate and sent to judicial custody. "We are investigating the case to identify others who were involved in beating up the deceased. Other accused will be arrested soon," the officer said.