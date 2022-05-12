Nepali cook thrashed by employer for missing train to home

Gurugram: A Korean resident of Gurugram allegedly thrashed his Nepali cook for missing the train to his home, police here said on Wednesday.



According to the complaint filed by the cook, he had taken leave from May 10 to go to his country, but due to some reason he could not catch the train and went back to his employer.

When his employer got to know he had returned, he got angry and beat him with a pressure cooker lid, the complainant said, according to the police. An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station in connection with incident against Juyoung, the Korean man, a resident of Pinnacle Society in Sector 43 for the last one year.