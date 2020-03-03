Nepalese couple commits suicide in South Delhi

New Delhi: A Nepalese couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at their residence in south Delhi's K M Pur area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Tapender (20) and Bisna (19). The two got married six months ago, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at 11.15 am.

Inderjeet, the owner of a shop in the building, told police that Tapender used to work as a servant at his store and was living with his wife Bisna in the same building for the past two months.

When Tapender did not come to the shop by 10 am on Tuesday, Inderjeet sent his employee Kalu to call him from the third floor. Kalu found the entry door partially open and saw Tapender's body hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

Bisna, who used to work as a domestic help in nearby houses, brought down her husband's body, and Inderjeet and Kalu went downstairs to call police.

Within a few minutes, Bisna also hanged herself from the ceiling fan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Police said a relative of the couple has been informed about the incident.