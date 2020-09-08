NEP lacks action plan for implementation: Sisodia

New Delhi: At a video conference organised by the Central Ministry of Education on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the NEP "lacks the action plan to implement it" and that the government needs to work on the policies which as of now causes enough stress for a student to commit suicide. The meeting was attended by the President, Prime Minister, Governors, Lt.Governors and Education Ministers of various states and union territories.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal lauded the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, as not only being "holistic and futuristic", but also "effective" in addressing the challenges faced by the current higher education system while speaking at the 'Governors' Conference on the Role of National Education Policy in Transforming Higher Education'.

"We need to think about the lapses in the education policies which caused immense pressure and stress among students resulting in a situation where someone commits suicide," Deputy CM and Delhi education minister Sisodia said, adding that the implementation of this policy should be carefully planned "so that it is not limited to just a wonderful idea".

The AAP leader said that about 80 per cent of the youth even with degrees are not considered employable. He criticised the current rote learning system and examination-oriented education. He said, "It is inappropriate to treat vocational degrees differently from an undergraduate degree in any other subject. These courses should be given equal importance, then only we will be able to reap their benefits."

On this point, the L-G echoed his sentiment, saying, "The NEP bestows the long-awaited and rightful status to vocational education by integrating it into mainstream education and forging a partnership with the industry." He added that online and digital education seem to be the way forward in making higher education affordable, cost-effective and inclusive

Sisodia also congratulated the education team of his government after Delhi was ranked the second-best in the country in literacy rate after Kerala.