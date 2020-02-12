Neither offered to step down nor asked to resign after poll defeat
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said neither has he offered to step down nor has he been asked to resign from the post in the wake of the party's poor performance in the Assembly elections in the national capital.
Sources, however, claimed that Tiwari had contacted a top party functionary and offered to step down as the Delhi unit chief after the BJP suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
"Neither have I been asked to resign nor have I offered my resignation," Tiwari told reporters.
On Tuesday, addressing a press conference after the announcement of Delhi Assembly election results, Tiwari had said whether he continues as Delhi BJP chief or steps down is an "internal matter" of the party.
The BJP, which was hoping to return to power in the national capital after more than two decades, was restricted to a meagre eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly by the AAP.
The AAP won the remaining 62 seats.
