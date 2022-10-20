Neighbour held for raping 11-year-old

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Wednesday.



According to a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the neighbour in September. The accused, who works as a cook in Gandhi Nagar area, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

Police said the matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother following which she approached the Wazirabad police.

According to the police, the neighbour and the girl's family share the same house which is separated by rooms. The victim was also threatened with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, a senior police officer said.

Based on the minor's medical report, a case was registered under section 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).