Nehru Place sandwiched between high rent and low footfall

New Delhi: Nehru Place, one of the largest commercial and financial centres in India is struggling to find a firm footing after businesses started opening up following the announcement of Unlock 1. The business hub, known for its computer and electronics market is now finding it difficult to sustain its businesses much like any other market in the Capital. The shop owners at the market say that business has dropped drastically with less footfall and people spending less on electronic gadgets.



"In normal days, the market would be overcrowded with people with shoulders brushing against each other. Now, you can hardly find customers here. The crowd you see here is not even 5 percent of what it was in normal days," said Shravan Kumar, a businessman in the market.

Another businessman Anil said, "The rent of these shops is so much that we can hardly afford at this time. There are several unions here in the market but no one has effectively come up with any solution. We are sandwiched between high rent and low footfall."

One of the customers, Vishal who came from Mehrauli said, "We were avoiding to venture out as still there is panic regarding the disease. Only when my system stopped working and since we have to work from home did I think of coming to the market. It's risky even if you take proper precautions."

The shopkeepers in the market say that usually, Delhi policemen around the place make sure that crowds don't gather at shops. Some shopkeepers have also separated the inner shop with a plastic shield. However, despite all precautions, the footfall is less and normal business is hampered. "The customers from NCR are giving the market a skip. Many have now opted to play safe and order online. We are finding it hard to pay rent as there is little business," said Kumar, another shop owner in the market.